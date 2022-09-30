comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.09.2022 | 12:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Armor Wars: Marvel’s c spin-off series starring Don Cheadle now being re-developed as a feature film

Bollywood News

Marvel’s Armor Wars which was originally developed as a Disney+ series, is now being retooled as a feature film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Marvel’s Armor Wars, which was originally developed as a Disney+ series, is now being retooled and moved forward as a feature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate. Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and, in that process, realized that a feature was better suited for the project. Like all Marvel movies, it is intended for a theatrical release.

Armor Wars: Marvel's Iron Man spin-off series starring Don Cheadle now being re-developed as a feature film

Armor Wars: Marvel’s c spin-off series starring Don Cheadle now being re-developed as a feature film

The project, first announced back in 2020, will see Don Cheadle reprise his MCU role of Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine. Marvel had previously aimed to begin production in 2023, though the team was reportedly notified on Thursday of the project’s shift in direction. Yassir Lester is still on board write a feature script for the film.

No director has been officially attached to the project. As the report notes, plot details are still being hushed although it was brought up earlier this month at Disney’s D23 Expo when Cheadle joined Marvel Studios producer and president Kevin Feige on stage, revealing a logo for what was then touted as being a six-episode event series.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Feige stated that Armor Wars would follow the events of Secret Invasion, the MCU TV series set to debut in early 2023 on Disney+

Also Read: Marvel announces Armor Wars with Don Cheadle returning as War Machine at D23; will be follow up of Secret Invasion

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

25 James Bond films head to Prime Video…

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan-hosted show to…

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer…

Mahira Khan in talks to join Will Smith for…

BREAKING: Bhediya's trailer to be released…

Grammy-winning ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celeb News
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification