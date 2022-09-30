Marvel’s Armor Wars which was originally developed as a Disney+ series, is now being retooled as a feature film.

Marvel’s Armor Wars, which was originally developed as a Disney+ series, is now being retooled and moved forward as a feature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate. Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and, in that process, realized that a feature was better suited for the project. Like all Marvel movies, it is intended for a theatrical release.

The project, first announced back in 2020, will see Don Cheadle reprise his MCU role of Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, aka War Machine. Marvel had previously aimed to begin production in 2023, though the team was reportedly notified on Thursday of the project’s shift in direction. Yassir Lester is still on board write a feature script for the film.

No director has been officially attached to the project. As the report notes, plot details are still being hushed although it was brought up earlier this month at Disney’s D23 Expo when Cheadle joined Marvel Studios producer and president Kevin Feige on stage, revealing a logo for what was then touted as being a six-episode event series.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Feige stated that Armor Wars would follow the events of Secret Invasion, the MCU TV series set to debut in early 2023 on Disney+

