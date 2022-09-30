After Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta, and Soha Ali Khan, among others, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is also all set to become an author. HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of actor Rani Mukerji’s autobiography to be published on March 21, 2023. The memoir will be a sure-shot treat for her fans and readers, the memoir is a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani’s inspiring journey.

HarperCollins India to publish the memoir of Rani Mukerji on her birthday; actress says, “Book delves into my personal trials”

It will give readers a look into the Bollywood icon’s life like never before. Speaking on the same, Rani Mukerji says, “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress elaborated, “I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one’s for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special!”

Bushra Ahmed, Senior Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India, says, “For many of us who grew up in the 2000s, Rani Mukerji was everything an actor should be: beautiful, refreshingly different and a compelling performer. She belongs to that time in cinema when stars sparkled on the silver screen without the razzle-dazzle of social media fame; an actor who stands on the might of her powerful portrayals of women in her films. This memoir is a treat for readers and we couldn’t be happier that she has chosen HarperCollins to publish her memoir with.”

