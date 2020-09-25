Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.09.2020 | 2:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Anushka Sharma reacts to Sunil Gavaskar’s sexist comments on her, calls it distasteful

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last night during the match, commentator Sunil Gavaskar passed a double meaning and sexist comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma which led to quite the debate on social media. Referring to a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli playing cricket during the lockdown, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Sirf Anushka ke bowling ki practice ki hai inhone”.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Sunil Gavaskar’s sexist comments on her, calls it distasteful

The comments did not sit well with a lot of people while the others made fun of Anushka. The actress took to her Instagram story to call out to veteran sportsman for his distasteful comments that were uncalled for. Demanding an explanation for the same, she said, “That, Mr. Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping comment on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Take a look at her entire note.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Sunil Gavaskar’s sexist comments on her, calls it distasteful

Also Read: “Sirf Anushka ke bowling ki practice ki hai inhone” – Sunil Gavaskar’s sexist comment creates uproar

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

RIP: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam…

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to…

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab…

Arjun Rampal under home quarantine after…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification