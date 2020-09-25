Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.09.2020 | 1:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

RIP: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is no more. The singer passed away at MGM Healthcare hospital at 1.04 pm in Chennai on Friday. He was 74. The singer was on ventilator for over a month. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5. 

RIP: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam departs

The singer was showing progress initially, but his health took a turn for the worse on Thursday. The hospital released a statement on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated. He was put on maximal life support. 

Popularly known as SPB, Balasubrahmanyam made his singing début in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. He has been singing for over five decades for generations of actors — from MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and Gemini Ganesan.  In the Hindi film industry, he sang for Salman Khan in several films. He was also an actor, producer and voice actor.He is also the recipient of six national awards, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. 

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter — both are playback singers.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan visits SP Balasubrahmanyam in the hospital; actor says ‘life-saving machines are functioning’ 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to…

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab…

Arjun Rampal under home quarantine after…

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification