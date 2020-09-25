As a part of the content extravaganza that the channel plans to offer its viewers in the festive month of October, Zee TV brings you the inspiring narrative of a young daughter of a head servant in an affluent family of Jaipur who refuses to be tied down by her humble roots. She breaks free of the shackles of background and chooses to carve her own destiny, soaring above class boundaries to find a place of her own amongst the elite and living up to the name ‘Rani’ her father had lovingly given her.

This destiny drama debunks the deep-rooted class system and questions its unwritten rulebook of ‘aukaat’ in our society, almost curtailing the chances of the lower strata in taking charge of their destiny and rising above their means. Aptly titled Apna Time Bhi Aayega, the show sees popular actress Tannaz Irani play the role of Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat, the Maharani of the Rajawat Khandaan of Jaipur. While Tannaz has played several different types of roles in the past, this is the first time she will be playing the role of a fiercely proud, snobbish elitist on a show.

Talking about the character, Tannaz mentioned, “The grandeur of the role really impressed me. While I have played several grey characters in theatre, this would be my first time I would be stepping into such a role on television. I have mostly played the happy-go-lucky, bubbly girl-next-door, but as an actor, there is nothing more satisfying than the opportunity to experiment with the characters I get to play on screen. Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat is a tough woman to please. She is a stern believer of class distinction and the importance of lineage because royalty runs in her blood.”

In fact, even though Tannaz plays a grey character, her look is far from the stereotypical vamp. Talking about the look of her character, Tannaz Irani shared, “For Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat, grandeur is her middle name. Though the character has shades of grey, I won’t be looking like a typical vamp with pencil-thin eyebrows, long fingernails, or over-the-top make-up. I truly feel blessed that even though the character is grey, I have a royal avatar which is something I can totally relate to and which the viewers haven't really seen me in. So, for my fans, it's really a beautiful treat and something they are going to enjoy watching every day. My look mostly features sarees made of classy fabrics like silk, organza, paired with heavy kundan jewellery to enhance my avatar.”

