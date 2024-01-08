The ongoing legal battle between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar has taken a new turn, with Ranaut seeking a stay on the proceedings in the defamation case filed against her by Akhtar. The seeds of this conflict were sown in 2016, when Ranaut was embroiled in a public spat with actor Hrithik Roshan. Akhtar, reportedly close to the Roshan family, attempted to mediate the situation, leading to a meeting with Ranaut in March of the same year. This meeting has become the focal point of the ongoing legal tussle.

Kangana Ranaut seeks stay on proceedings in defamation case by Javed Akhtar; demands for a joint trial

In 2021, Ranaut revisited the 2016 meeting during a televised interview, prompting Akhtar to file a defamation complaint against her. Ranaut, however, didn't back down. She filed a cross-complaint against Akhtar, alleging criminal conspiracy, extortion, and invasion of privacy.

The legal saga took another turn in July 2023 when a Mumbai court dropped the extortion charge against Akhtar. However, he was summoned to appear for offences under Sections 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to harassment and outraging modesty. Akhtar challenged the summons order in a higher court, leading to a stay on the proceedings. Now, Ranaut has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a similar stay on Akhtar's defamation case against her.

Ranaut argues that both her complaint and Akhtar's complaint stem from the same incident and should be heard together to avoid conflicting judgments. She believes that staying Akhtar's case until the revision application is decided would be in the interest of justice and ensure a fair trial. The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear Ranaut's petition on January 9, 2024.

