Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has made his most challenging action-drama Bholaa. It's Devgn's most daring film to date. It has been styled as the story of a one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise. The film will release in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Along with the release date announcement, Ajay Devgn shared new poster with a caption that read, "Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023."

It's the saga of a man who is fearless. He is undaunting as he sets out to combat drug lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough ride. A father who will fight anyone who comes in the way of his quest to reach his young daughter.

Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The film released in 2019 which was an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was headlined by Karthi alongside Narain and Dheena. It is produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures.

