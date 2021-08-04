Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Mahaveer Jain to launch a new film policy with Hon. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Aamir Khan was recently shooting in beautiful landscapes of Ladakh for his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor along with the director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain is all set to join Hon. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha Ji in Srinagar tomorrow, 5th Aug 2021 to launch a new film policy to make Kashmir a favourite shooting-friendly destination.

Earlier a delegation of leading filmmakers like; Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by Producer Mahaveer Jain met Hon. LG Mr. Sinha Ji & Principle Secretary to the LG Mr. Nitishwar Ji in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir and Leh Ladakh have always been Bollywood's favourite spots for shooting and various films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Shershaah were shot in the regions of these snow-clad mountains.

