Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has brought yet another glory to its name as it becomes the first Hindi film to be showcased in the grand hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas evening where a huge queue of fans was witnessed outside the cinema hall. Le Grand Rex, the biggest cinema in Europe was seen fully drenched with the fervour of Dunki with a huge crowd of fans.

The film has been receiving tremendous love from the audience overseas who are fondly connecting with the film and their love was well visible at the Le Grand Rex where a huge queue of fans was seen even outside the cinema hall. With this, Dunki became the first Hindi Bollywood film to be showcased in the grand hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas Evening. The audience were cheering on the entry of SRK in the film and they were filled with emotions as they left the cinema halls. Interestingly, Salem Kali, the actor in Dunki (in the Iran Sniper sequence) also attended the show.

Rajinikanth's Kabali was the first Indian film to be screened at the prestigious Le Grand Rex in Paris. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had its worldwide premiere at the theatre. Vijay's highly anticipated Mersal was the third Indian film and Prabhas's Saaho was the fourth film to be screened at Le Grand Rex, which is touted to be the biggest theatre in Europe. Now, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki becomes the first Bollywood Hindi language film to be showcased at Le Grand Rex, Europe.

Dunki features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

