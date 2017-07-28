WOW! Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor to come together for Anubhav Sinha’s next Mulk

After starring with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, Taapsee Pannu will now star with another ace actor Rishi Kapoor in her next titled Mulk. Earlier we had reported that director-producer Anubhav Sinha is working on his next, a social thriller based on true life events. And now the film has been titled Mulk and it will go on floors in October.

Mulk will entail an interesting ensemble of actors including Rajat Kapur, Prateik Babbar besides Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a joint family who hails from a small town in India, who are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy. The film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow and is scheduled to release early next year.

Anubhav Sinha, who has directed Dus and Cash in the past, will revisit the thriller genre after close to a decade with Mulk. Screenplay writer-producer Mushtaq Shiekh, who is known for his work in films like Om Shanti Om, Gulaab Gang, Ra One, will be the associate producer of Mulk. The film is jointly written by Anubhav Sinha and Mushtaq Shiekh

Anubhav Sinha, Founder of Benaras Media Works said, “I am doing a thriller after 10 years and this will be quite different from what I have attempted in the past. I’m returning to my roots after so many years. It’s my way of giving back to my hometown and it feels emotionally satisfactory. The plot of the film revolves around true life events. I am yet in the process of closing in on a few more actors.”

On the other hand, Mushtaq Shiekh said, “Some stories resonate with your soul. They are heartfelt yet thrilling. Mulk is one such story -that has a pulsating vibe to it and will have you completely captivated.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated to release on September 29, 2017. Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. It is releasing on December 1, 2017.