WOW! Sanjay Dutt plans to have a day out with his sisters for Raksha Bandhan

With many actors celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their siblings and even sharing nostalgic memories with them on social media, Sanjay Dutt too has plans with his sisters. The actor shares a close bond with both his sisters Namrata and Priya Dutt and even changed his travel plans to celebrate the special day.

Readers may be aware that Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the sibling bond wherein they vow to protect each other during thick and thin. Sanjay Dutt, who had taken off to pursue his passion for wildlife photography to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, decided to prepone his trip to celebrate this day with his sisters. The actor trimmed his trip and preponed his tickets by two days as he wanted to be back just in time to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with sisters and he was more than happy to reach on time for the same.

The actor had taken off for the trip along with his best friend and we had also come across a few pictures of the actor in the huge park holding a camera.

On the other hand, he had always maintained that his family has been a huge strength, especially during his low days and when he was sentenced to imprisonment. His family has been his pillar support and so, he didn’t want to miss the festivity and the opportunity to be with his sisters at any cost.

As for his films, Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for his comeback venture Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar and it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as his daughter. The film is slated to release on September 22. With the trailer launch nearing, the actor will soon kick start the promotions for the same.