WOW! Salman Khan’s next and Aayush Sharma’s debut film to be announced together

Salman Khan has launched plenty of newcomers and given them a platform in Bollywood. By now, it is a common knowledge that Aayush Sharma, who married Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan in 2015, is the next person who will be launched in a grand fashion by the superstar.

As per the latest report, Salman Khan has locked three scripts for Aayush Sharma’s debut. He is currently in the final round of consultation and is all set to select the best script out of them. It is also being told that in a month’s time, he will be making this decision and announcing the film to the world.

And that’s not all. The announcement of Aayush Sharma’s debut film will coincide with the announcement of Salman Khan’s next film, which would be released on Eid 2018.

At one point, Aayush Sharma was speculated to be launched with a film titled Raat Baaki. Initially, this film was to star Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. But, after the Uri attacks last year, a ban was placed on the Pakistani actors. As a result, Fawad Khan had to be dropped from the film. It remains to be seen if it’s indeed Raat Baaki or is it some other film that will serve as Aayush Sharma’s launch pad. Watch this space.