WOW! Indian President Pranab Mukherjee to watch THIS FILM!

Even though there have been many films which have been ‘dedicated’ to India’s freedom and the freedom fighters, there have been not many films which have been based on unsung martyrs. The upcoming film Raag Desh is one such film that has been based on the unsung martyrs.

And the best part about the film is that the Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has agreed to watch the Raag Desh, which has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Speaking about this honour, the film’s producer Gurdeep Singh Sappal said that it was only appropriate that the first ever screening of Raag Desh (which has been produced by Rajya Sabha TV), be held for the President of India and that they were fortunate and grateful that the President granted their wish. Readers may recall that the trailer of Raag Desh had got launched at the Parliament House earlier.

For the upcoming special screening of Raag Desh, Gurdeep Singh Sappal and his able team are busy recreating the 1940s. Besides the Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, the special screening will also be attended by Hamid Ansari (Vice President-India), Prof. P.J. Kurien (Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha), Arun Jaitley (Leader of the House- Rajya Sabha), and also Rajya Sabha’s prominent leaders.

Raag Desh, which stars Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah in the lead roles, is all set to release on July 28 this year.