WOW! Amy Jackson will take training in martial arts for a Hollywood film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Amy Jackson will take training in martial arts for a Hollywood film

Taking her association with British director Andrew Morahan to the next level after Boogie Man, Amy Jackson has collaborated with the filmmaker for his next out-and-out action film.
The actress, who is also part of the RajinikanthAkshay Kumar starrer 2.0, is excited to be teaming up with the director for the action flick, as it’s a genre she was looking to venture into. The fact that she will be playing the solo lead also seems to be one of the prime reasons she gave her nod to it.

The action flick which will go on floors towards the end of the year will see the actress undergo a three-month-long prep. Amy will travel to China to train in martial arts under an expert. The intense regimen, aimed to boost her physical strength, will also include circuit training and she will also follow a strict diet as part of her prep. A major portion of the film will also be shot in China.

