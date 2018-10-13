Woah! Aditya Roy Kapur returns to the small screen and this time with this adventurous reality show

Aditya Roy Kapur may have some interesting films on hand but the actor is more than happy to explore some more intriguing projects coming his way. The Aashiqui 2 actor was once a popular VJ and that’s how he entered film industry. It seems life has come a full circle for this young star, who is now all set to turn a host again on television. This time around, he will be seen hosting an adventure reality show and it will be related to fitness.

It is a known fact that Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the young actors whom youth look upto. The actor has also built up a rather chiseled body for his forthcoming films. And now it seems that his fitness love will be taken a step ahead with this travel show. Reports have it that the show will feature contestants who will travel across the country to varied locations and they will be seen competing in various fitness-related tasks.

Reports have it that the makers were keen on having Aditya on board and attended many discussions with the actor. After listening to the concept and the format, it seems that the actor was quite impressed and after all the meetings, he decided to eventually give a nod for the same. The show is expected to go on floor next year, once Aditya Roy Kapur wraps up his other commitments.

On the films front, Aditya recently signed Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt. The actor will also play one of the leads in the multi starrer Kalank that also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is expected to be a period drama. While Aditya is said to have wrapped up most of the things, the actor will soon be starting Sadak 2.

On the other hand, his reality TV show is dependent on the show Sadak 2 and when the film will go on floor. Keeping in mind the same, the actor is expected to provide the dates to shoot for the show.

Also Read: Siddharth Roy Kapur unanimously re-elected as the President of the Producers Guild of India