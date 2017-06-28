WHOA! Salman Khan to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Aanand L Rai?

Ever since the two Khans have patched up, the bromance only got stronger between them. Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had not worked together on silver screen since 2002 film, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam until recently when SRK had a cameo in Salman’s latest release Tubelight. The actor played the role of Gogo Pasha, a magician, who helps out Salman’s character Laxman. During the promotions, Salman Khan had revealed that after one call, SRK had agreed to star in the film. Now, it seems like Salman will be returning the favour to Shah Rukh Khan.

We all are aware that Shah Rukh Khan is starring in Aanand L Rai’s untitled next in which he plays the role of a dwarf. Speaking about the film, SRK informed that the film has a guest appearance in it and they are considering Salman Khan for the same. They are still working on it. He also said that it is unclear whether he would be playing himself or will have character. But, they plan to keep the role a secret till the end just like his role in Tubelight.

Although Shah Rukh Khan is yet to speak to Salman about the cameo, he really wants him to come on board. Joking about their meetings, he said that they only get to meet each other at 3 am. So, SRK will have to find an apt time to speak about the film. However, the Khans reuniting on the screen is a possibility.

As of now, Aanand L Rai’s untitled film stars Jab Tak Hain Jaan trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.