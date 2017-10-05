WHOA! Is Katrina Kaif paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha director’s next?

Just a few days ago it was reported that Shahid Kapoor has been roped in by Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh for his next, yet another social drama. While there were no details of the leading lady then, now reports claim that Katrina Kaif has expressed keen interest in the script.

From what we hear, Shree Narayan Singh recently approached Katrina Kaif before the latter left for Los Angeles. The actress has apparently loved the story and has asked her team to work out other details. While the actress is busy with her projects with the Khans [Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Aanand L. Rai’s next with Shah Rukh Khan], this will be her first outing with Shahid Kapoor.

Tentatively titled Roshni, the film deals with the corrupt system of power distribution companies who extract huge amounts for bills from their customers. While Shahid Kapoor is said to play the role of a lawyer, the leading lady is said to be essaying the role of his philosopher and guide who stands by him in his struggle against injustice.

While Shree Narayan Singh maintained that he hasn’t decided on the leading lady as yet, reports have it that the actress is expected to sign the film after finalizing other details once she returns from the US.

The film in question is written by script writer Vipul K Rawal who gained fame with the Akshay Kumar starrer National Award winning film Rustom.