Trial proceedings against Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan suicide case to start on February 28

The much controversial Jiah Khan case that witnessed a series of twists and turns ever since 2013 will now see the late actress’ boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi on a trial. The session’s court has recently ordered to start a trial against the actor on February 28.

Amidst several accusations against Sooraj Pancholi including charges of rape and murder filed by victim’s mother Rabia Khan, now we hear that the actor will be trialled under charges of abetment. Despite the involvement of CBI and other security personnel, according to last reports, there were no evidences found against Sooraj on the other charges pressed against him including murder.

Besides, the High Court also dismissed Rabia Khan’s plea to set up a Special Investigative Team to investigate into the alleged suicide case of her daughter. Rabia continued to assert that her daughter was indeed killed refuting evidences of a suicide. Just a few days ago, a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai had observed that the CBI had carried out all investigations but had found no evidences of murder. Responding to the same, Rabia Khan, reportedly, has now moved the Supreme Court against High Court’s orders of rejecting her plea of SIT.

On the other hand, the trial proceedings of Sooraj Pancholi too were put on hold after Rabia Khan refused to continue the same under the charges of abetting her daughter’s suicide. As she has been contending for the past couple of years about it being a murder, she demanded a stay on the proceedings. The said stay however was lifted by the High Court recently.

In June 2013, Jiah Khan was found hanging at her residence in Juhu, suburban Mumbai and the police investigated the angle of suicide with Sooraj being arrested under the charges of abetting it. However, post the same, the actor was released on bail and what followed was a series of blame games as Rabia Khan continued to accuse the Pancholis for her daughter’s death.