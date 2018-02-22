WHAT? This new comedy show of Kapil Sharma won’t have celebrities

Undoubtedly, Kapil Sharma was one of the few stand-up comedians who have gotten away by making funny comments on celebrities. The actor had many A-list celebs coming to his show that was on air on a prime-time entertainment channel. It is obviously good news for Kapil fans to see him back on TV. However, we hear that his new show will definitely be a comedy one but it won’t have stars.

Kapil Sharma is all set to collaborate with Sony Entertainment Channel once again after his last show ended. The show is titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Earlier we had reported that the stand-up comedian turned host has also finalized the format. Reportedly, the new format will be all about comedy and games. In fact, this time around, the show will feature families.

According to recent reports, Family Time With Kapil Sharma will have two segments. The second one will feature common families battling it out for household items. It is also being said that some lucky winners will also win cars. In the past, we had also mentioned that Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar too are retained from the previous show.

Kiku will apparently be sporting a woman’s avatar. And Prabhakar will host the game segment along with Kapil. The channel, we hear, was on a lookout for a completely different format from the last season.

Readers may be aware that the last season of Kapil Sharma comedy show ended abruptly on the same channel. The reason was initially considered to be several complaints against the actor-host. However, later Kapil revealed that he was extremely ill which started affecting his work commitments. There was also buzz that the actor-host had apparently upset many stars by not turning up on time for shoots. But post his confession, it was said that his relations with stars was back to normal.

Yet his new show is not expected to feature any of the Bollywood personas. Family Time With Kapil Sharma is expected to go on air in mid-March. The show is expected to replace the ongoing kids’ dance reality show Super Dancer. It features Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur as judges.

