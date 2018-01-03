Sushant Singh Rajput to start shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s next in Chambal

Sushant Singh Rajput has been working around the clock, given his exciting slate of films. The actor, who was in Uttarakhand shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath last year, then flew to Israel to shoot for a special song for Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Now, Sushant will begin the year on a great note as he is set to start shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s film later this month in the Chambal region. Interestingly, if sources are to be believed, he will reach the location three weeks early to prep for his role. A source informs, “Sushant is playing a dacoit for the first time and wanted to get into the character before the schedule starts so he will leave for the location on January 12 to spend time with a few former dacoits. He will also lose some muscle weight to look the rustic part as well as learn rifle-shooting,” informed a source close to the development.

The fictional story is inspired by the tales of Chambal and is set in the 1970’s – Naturally, a major part of the prep includes working on his diction. Sushant will be joined by co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who also plays a dacoit and his love interest, while Manoj Bajpayee has been roped in for another pivotal role.

“The cast will also have to work on the Bundelkhandi dialect. Abhishek is leaving for Chambal on January 8 for a two-month schedule. This will be followed by a shorter schedule in Mumbai at a later stage,” adds the source.

Sushant has always enjoyed getting under the skin of his characters and undergoes whatever transformations are required of his roles – Known to be extremely hardworking and confident, the actor was director Abhishek Chaubey’s first choice for the role since he is known to go all out and live the life of his characters.