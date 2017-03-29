Sushant Singh Rajput to meet real RAW agents for his film Romeo Akbar Walter

BySubhash K. Jha
Sushant Singh Rajput to meet real RAW agents for his film Romeo Akbar Walter

RAW is in this case an acronym for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Romeo Akbar Walter. The film’s announcement splashes an intriguing silhouette-poster of Sushant Singh Rajput suggesting mystery and conspiracy. Sushant plays a RAW agent in the film. Apparently he will spend time with real-life RAW agents to get into character.

Says director Robby Garewal, “Sushant was my first and only choice for the part. His dedication and commitment are what the role needed. He is fully committed to doing whatever the role requires. Plus, he has the box office clout, especially after playing Dhoni.”

Director Robby Garewal who last directed the farce Aloo Chaat in 2009 makes a surprising comeback to movie moving with this big-budget espionage film.

Says Robby, “I’ve been busy making ad films. There was no real compunction to return to feature filmmaking after directing three films Samay (featuring Sushmita Sen), Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Aloo Chaat. My livelihood was being taken care of by making ads. I wanted to make a feature film only when I felt I had a story to tell.”

The story that Robby has to tell in Romeo Akbar Walter is topical, volatile and…well, RAW. Says the director enthusiastically, “I am happy ground-breaking espionage films like Special 26, Baby and Naam Shabana are being made. It makes my job so much easier. I don’t have to spend time in my film explaining the scenario to the audience; I can plunge right into the plot.”

