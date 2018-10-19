Sushant Singh Rajput DENIES sexual misconduct allegations with co-actor Sanjana Sanghi, Twitter cancels his verification tick?

Me Too movement in India is getting momentum and how. Women are coming out from every field to name and shame their offenders and finally there is an environment where a cognizance is taken about the same. A few days ago there were reports carried about actor Sushant Singh Rajput getting extra friendly with his Kizzie And Mannie co-star Sanjana Sanghi. There were reports that he made her feel uncomfortable on the sets and therefore the shooting was stalled since. Director Mukesh Chabbra who is Sushant’s friend did not back up Sanjana and now is himself embroiled in sexual harassment charges. Post this, there were other women who came up with stories against SSR as well. He took to Twitter to deny these allegations, share a statement and even leak screenshots of his chat with the actress, Sanjana.

Sushant wrote, “The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide.” He shared more screenshots in response to his earlier tweet and posted, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana.”

Looks like, Twitter did not take charges against Sushant Singh Rajput lightly and took away his verification, blue, tick. Sushant just responded to that too and wrote, “And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to.”

