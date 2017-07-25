Sunny Leone roped in for a special dance number in Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi

Sunny Leone is on a roll. The actress started the year 2017 with a bang with the item song ‘Laila’ in Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster drama Raees. She then did an ultra-sizzling item song in Milan Luthria’s upcoming action flick Baadshaho, the video of which has come out today and stunned viewers with his sexiness. And that’s not at all. Sunny Leone will now be seen in her third item song of the year, in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar.

The film’s shoot was completed a few months ago and the makers were searching for an actress to be a part of a special song in the film. The song is titled ‘Trippy Trippy’ and has been composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya. Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer and the song is expected to be shot next month.

Talking about shooting for the song, Sunny Leone says, “I have been working on it with Omung (Kumar) sir and Ganesh sir. Rehearsals have already started. Ganesh sir who is a hard taskmaster has given me some really complicated steps. I’m trying my best to master them. The look is very different from anything you’ve seen before. It’s a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy. I can see a lot of them copying the moves.” Sunny, who has not yet interacted with Sanjay Dutt says that she has been a fan of the actor for the longest time & is looking forward to shoot with him.

Omung Kumar feels confident about Sunny Leone being able to pull off the song. He says, “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it.”

Producers Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh believe that the song which will be an out-and-out dance number would give the film a special edge. Bhushan Kumar asserts, “T-Series has worked with Sunny is the past and she is a very humble person. When the song was ready, we felt Sunny was the right fit. We are glad she agreed to do this special track for us. Sachin-Jigar, staying true to the lyrics, have made a really trippy number.

Producer Sandeep Singh says, “Sunny is an extremely hardworking, down to earth artist and a very humble person. I know that she’s going to really do a fantastic job in this song.”

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and released worldwide on September 22, 2017.