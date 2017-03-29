Sunil Grover rubbishes the rumors of him making a comeback in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Ever since the infamous Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fight took place, they are making headlines. While Sunil Grover has been maintaining a strong silence about his return to the show, the rumour mills had started wagging stating that he had recently shot for an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Sunil Grover decided to put an end to all the rumors by stating that it was a blatant lie and that he had not shot for any episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In the same breath, he also clarified that the rumors about him doing a comedy show with another channel is also baseless as he was focusing on live shows and nothing else. Echoing his words, a source from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ said that, with Kapil Sharma busy shooting for his film Firangi, how can it be possible that Sunil Grover shot for an episode of the show.

Sunil Grover, who is popularly known for his multi-faceted personality on the show, was an integral part of a charity event in Assam last week. Additionally, he is now all set to do one more show in Delhi this week, wherein he will be seen having the versatile actor Ali Asgar for company.