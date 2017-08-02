Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2017 | 10:06 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha to judge a reality show alongwith THIS YOGA GURU!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sonakshi Sinha to judge a reality show alongwith THIS YOGA GURU!

After having impressed everyone with her acting prowess, the gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha captured the hearts of millions as a judge on the kids’ reality show ‘Indian Idol Junior 2’ and the dance show ‘Nach Baliye 8’. This time round, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen once again as a judge in yet another reality show titled ‘Om Shanti Om’, which will be aired on ‘Life OK’ channel.

Besides Sonakshi Sinha, the other judges on the show will be the yoga guru Baba Ramdev, musician Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor. The said show is all about singing of devotional songs and bhajans. The show is being hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha posted a message on social media wherein she stated “#backtothegrind and loving it!! Shooting for something super special and first of its kind… will announce sooooon! #waitforit”

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha will be soon seen in the remake of Ittefaq. It is being directed by Abhay Chopra and stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. It is scheduled to release on November 3, 2017.

