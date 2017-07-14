Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.07.2017 | 5:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Sonakshi Sinha commences shoot for IIFA movie with Diljit Dosanjh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sonakshi Sinha commences shoot for IIFA movie with Diljit Dosanjh

Earlier we had reported that Sonakshi Sinha has been signed for an IIFA movie that co-stars Diljit Dosanjh. Now we hear that the film titled Crazy Hum has already gone on floor with the actress kick starting the same.

Reportedly, Sonaksh Sinha who landed in the US at the start of the week, immediately dived into work and started with the film Crazy Hum along with co-star Diljit Dosanjh. From what we hear, she has even shot a music video with the Punjabi superstar. As mentioned previously, the IIFA movie talks about all the happenings include backstage drama in its film, which is one of a kind produced by Wizcraft in collaboration with Vashu Bhagnani.

There were earlier rumours of Aditya Roy Kapur co-starring in the same but later, it was being said that Kartik Aaryan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame replaced him.

As for the awards show, Sonakshi Sinha who is one of its ambassadors, kick started its events with a press meet at NASDAQ stock exchange. According to recent reports, she will also be seen performing along with Salman Khan during the awards show.

As for her other work commitments, Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up Ittefaq co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna. She has also been rumoured to be a part of Shiddat which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur along with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Here’s why Priyanka Chopra will be…

REVEALED: Arjun Kapoor will take ahead the…

REVEALED: The real reason why Ranbir Kapoor…

BREAKING: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur,…

REVEALED: Akshaye Khanna talks about wanting…

WHAT? Aditya Roy Kapur walks out of IIFA film

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification