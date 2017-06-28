SHOCKING: Politician Jagdish Tytler wants changes in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar

Considering that the film is based during the Emergency period, it was speculated that Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar is sure to face controversies. However, it seems that the film has been caught in a web of them owing to the portrayal of characters inspired by real life. Yet another politician who has stood up against the film is none other than Jagdish Tytler.

The former MP and Congress member revealed that he received many calls after the trailer of Indu Sarkar hit the tube asking him about his resemblance to the character portrayed in the film. In order to ensure, Jagdish stated that he too decided to catch up with the film’s trailer and observed that the resemblance was pretty uncanny. Hence, Jagdish Tytler has sent a letter to Madhur Bhandarkar questioning him about the portrayal of his character and the need for it.

Reportedly, his statement not only asked Madhur Bhandarkar about the basis of his research but it also clearly asserted that he had no role to play in the Emergency as his work was all about restoring the situation post the Emergency. It also claimed that there are people who will brief about Jagdish’s activities during this time period.

Talking about how he was involved in the ‘Each One Teach One’ Program, Jagdish’s letter also questioned if this has been included as a part of the script. He also categorically mentioned that whilst he has no objection in his role being portrayed as a positive one in the film, he also added that if it is negative, Madhur may have to make corrections before the film releases. Let us remind you that Jagdish Tytler was accused of being involved in the 1984 Sikh riots.

On the other hand, spokesperson of Madhur Bhandarkar whilst confirming that they have indeed received a letter from Jagdish Tytler also further clarified that the film is based on documented content in books, videos and documentaries. Further it has also been assured that the makers haven’t sensationalized any scene during the emergency period yet retaining that the story of Indu is fictitious.

As for the film, Indu Sarkar stars Kirti Kulhari in the lead role of a poetess with a stammering problem and has Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the role of Rajeev Gandhi. While the protagonist character of Indu is said to be a fictional creation, the film is set in the backdrop of Emergence period and it is slated to release on July 28.