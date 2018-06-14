Shilpa Shetty Kundra fights AGAINST ragging and kicks off this new initiative

Shilpa Shetty Kundra might not have been seen on the big screen since her last cinematic outing years ago. But the actress turned entrepreneur certainly knows how to stay in the news. Be it her holidays soaking in the sun, or her weekly binge sessions on social media Shilpa has garnered a massive following. Now we hear that Shilpa is all set on joining the fight against ragging.

In fact, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will soon shoot for an anti-ragging initiative by the University Grant Commission and the National Film Development Co-operation. The series of videos will air on television and also play across schools, colleges and other government organizations at the start of the institutions’ new academic year.

Shilpa has earlier been associated with other social initiatives including Swachha Sarvekshan, a 2017 campaign under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that addressed the cause of littering on streets and other public places.

