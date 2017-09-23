Shilpa Shetty joins Varun Dhawan, Emraan Hashmi for ‘1 Small Step For Cancer’

We had reported how Emraan Hashmi had joined with an NGO to raise funds for those cancer-affected kids that can’t afford expensive treatment. It stemmed from his experience of finding treatment for his son Ayaan who was diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a rare cancer that affects kidneys, in 2014. The campaign was named ‘1 Small Step For Cancer’ and was kicked off on September 6. Within three days, the initiative managed to collect Rs 15 lakh. Emraan Hashmi was confident that he would surely fulfil his target of collecting Rs 1 crore in a month’s time.

The initiative got a boost when Varun Dhawan stepped in to promote the cause. And now, it’s the turn of the fit actress Shilpa Shetty to support ‘1 Small Step For Cancer’. As per the reports, Shilpa has an exclusive and extravagant collection of luxury outfits, handbags, shoes, accessories etc. She has decided to donate a few of these items from her closet to the NGO that is promoting ‘1 Small Step For Cancer’. The items would be auctioned and the funds raised would be used for the treatment of the cancer patients.

This is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has associated herself with a social cause. She has been at the forefront at promoting Yoga and its immense benefits. She dedicatedly attends programmes on International Yoga Day every year. She has also been promoting the use of eco-friendly Ganesha.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently judging the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 2’ along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.