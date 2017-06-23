Shahid Kapoor shifts to Goregaon, away from his family. Find out why!

Earlier there were reports of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shifting towards the suburban locality closer to the sets of their forthcoming film Padmavati. The duo wanted to avoid extreme traffic and commuting troubles. Now, in a bid to do the same, Shahid Kapoor too has decided to move to a similar location in order to dedicate more time to the film’s shooting.

Shahid Kapoor, who plays the role of Deepika’s husband and Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati, has shifted base to a popular five star which is closer to Mumbai’s Film City where the film is being shot. The star, who had a grueling schedule that included late nights and early mornings, coupled with his challenging fitness regime, chose to move into a hotel closer to the sets to avoid the hectic schedules.

A source close to the actor revealed, “A hectic shooting schedule for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s period drama-Padmavati, coupled with Mumbai’s testing traffic, has compelled Juhu-resident Shahid Kapoor to shift base to a popular Goregaon five-star since he would spend over 4 hours just travelling. Shahid would shoot early in the morning right into the wee hours of the night, this while also working out simultaneously to get into shape as a warrior king. He felt it made more sense to shift into a hotel for a couple of days to save time. He is really giving the film his all and is ensuring that he meets all deadlines.”

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone plays the titular role of Padmavati in this epic war drama whereas her alleged beau Ranveer Singh essays the character of Alauddin Khilji, the antagonist. The film is slated to release on November 17. However, there are rumours that the film might be delayed owing to the grand scale the film is being shot.