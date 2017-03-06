SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to be shot in sub-zero freezing locations

Ever since the time YRF announced its film Tiger Zinda Hai, it has been making news for all the right reasons. Firstly, the film happens to be a sequel of the 2012’s hit film Ek Tha Tiger. The film also sees superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reuniting after Ek Tha Tiger.

Recently, the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar took to the social media and spoke about the extreme conditions (read ‘sub-zero freezing locations’) in which they will be now shooting the film. Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted stating, “Butterflies in stomach and lots of excitement, packing for sub-zero freezing locations ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. It’s gonna be fun”.

Even though the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai started in Morocco initially, this time round, Ali Abbas Zafar did not reveal the exact location of the shoot, his words were proof enough of the fact that the film’s makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Tiger Zinda Hai an experience to remember.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for to release on December 22 this year. Besides Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s Indian historical war drama film Tubelight. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos alongside Ranbir Kapoor.