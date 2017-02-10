Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati lands into further trouble, this time with the Rajasthan’s Royal Family

Towards the end of January, we had reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s currently under production film Padmavati had landed in trouble after members of the Karni Sena stormed the film’s sets in Jaipur and assaulted the director. The reason behind their rage was the apparent portrayal of sequences between the Rajput queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji. Bhansali’s production house later clarified that the sequences the Karni Sena had objections to were not even present in the film. However, though matters are still simmering down, there is already another issue brewing.

Apparently, the royal family of Jaipur has decided to take disciplinary action against the officials for not providing them details about Bhansali’s film Padmavati. This decision that was taken by Rajmata Padmani came after it was brought to light that permission to shoot at the Jaigarh fort, which incidentally is owned by the royal family, were granted to the film unit without due intimation to the royal family. In a release issued by the royal family, they claim, “The department set up to take care of shootings and granting permission did not provide full information to the Royal Family relating to the film and gave permission to shoot it. When it came to the knowledge of the Royal Family, disciplinary action is being taken against the erring officials of the department”.

If that wasn’t enough, the statement further states that while the Jaipur Royal Family stands committed to protect the proud history of Rajasthan, the members of the royal family will meticulously verify the story of Bhansali’s film before granting further permission for the shoot in the historic monuments of the family.

As for the film, Padmavati that is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Raveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone playing Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh.