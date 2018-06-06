Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce Rowdy Rathore 2 with Akshay Kumar

In January this year when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Akshay Kumar held a joint press conference to announce that Akshay had decided to postpone the release of his Padman on January 25 to facilitate Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Bhansali had said he didn’t know how to thank Akshay Kumar.

In response, “By making Rowdy Rathod 2,” Akshay had quipped jokingly. Now it turns out the remark wasn’t made so facetiously after all. Bhansali and Akshay are indeed coming together for an encore to their 2012 hit.

Prabhu Dheva who directed the first Rowdy Rathod film will be back directing the sequel. Says a source close to the development, “Rowdy Rathod 2 would not be a remake of a Telugu film but based on an original script. Akshay will return as Inspector Vikram Rathod who has serious temper management issues. Prabhu Dheva will direct, while the rest of the cast is yet to be finalized.”

