Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2018 | 10:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Veere Di Wedding Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
follow us on

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce Rowdy Rathore 2 with Akshay Kumar

BySubhash K. Jha

In January this year when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Akshay Kumar held a joint press conference to announce that Akshay had decided to postpone the release of his Padman on January 25 to facilitate Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Bhansali had said he didn’t know how to thank Akshay Kumar.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce Rowdy Rathore 2 with Akshay Kumar

In response, “By making Rowdy Rathod 2,” Akshay had quipped jokingly. Now it turns out the remark wasn’t made so facetiously after all. Bhansali and Akshay are indeed coming together for an encore to their 2012 hit.

Prabhu Dheva who directed the first Rowdy Rathod film will be back directing the sequel. Says a source close to the development, “Rowdy Rathod 2 would not be a remake of a Telugu film but based on an original script. Akshay will return as Inspector Vikram Rathod who has serious temper management issues. Prabhu Dheva will direct, while the rest of the cast is yet to be finalized.”

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Akshay Kumar to romance Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar’s next

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan joins 60th birthday celebrations…

REVEALED: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Queen…

Rajinikanth – Kamal Haasan: Will 2.0 and…

Dhanush confirms Velaiila Pattadhari 3 aka…

Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares to sponsor top…

REVEALED! Here’s how Suhana Khan will…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification