When Salman Khan threatened to slap Varun Dhawan

We all know that Salman Khan‘s 90’s hit film Judwaa is getting a sequel Judwaa 2 which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Twenty years later, Varun will be reprising the roles of Prem and Raja and will be playing the double role for the very first time on screen.

Bringing back the movie on the celluloid are done other than director David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala who were associated with the original movie as well. Before the mahurat shot and celebrating 20 years of Judwaa, Varun, Sajid and David held a small press meet where they talked about the film and what can people expect from it.

Varun was asked about his memory of the film as he was only 6 years old when he watched the film. It turned out that Salman was not very happy with the way Varun addressed him. He said, “I went for the trial show of Judwaa and he was in shorts and a ganjee and I called him Salman uncle. He got very upset. He told me I will slap you if you call me that, call me Bhai. I won’t allow you inside the theatre. I don’t care it is your dad’s film. Then, I started calling him Bhai.”

Varun also talked about a sweet gesture Salman did for him before they began shooting for Judwaa 2. He said, “Just a day before the shoot started, Salman Bhai sent a carton full of jeans which were for Raja’s character. He later called to say these jeans will go with your character. It was a sweet gesture. I am planning to use it in the film.”

Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and is slated to release on September 29.