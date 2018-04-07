Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case Update: Judge who was to take a decision on actor’s bail plea gets transferred

In what seems to be a sudden turn of events, the recent update indicates that Salman Khan won’t be bailed out any time soon. The superstar may have to spend the weekend in jail, courtesy the transfer of the Sessions’ court judge. For the uninitiated, last afternoon, the judge had declared that the matter of Salman’s bail plea will continue in court today, on April 7. However, the sudden transfer orders seem to have created a chaos.

Just a day ago, it was being reported that Salman Khan spent the night jail and even refused to have dinner. The actor’s lawyers applied for bail and the bail plea was supposed to be heard last afternoon. However, the matter didn’t resolve with another hearing being scheduled for the next day. And now recent reports suggest that the unexpected transfer of the judge has delayed the bail plea hearing further.

District and Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was supposed to hear the bail plea of Salman Khan in court today. However, just recently, the Rajasthan High Court passed an order to transfer 87 district judges including Joshi. The reason for the same is yet to be known.

The bail plea was applied by Salman Khan and his team after the actor got convicted for a 20-year-old crime. In 1998, the superstar was accused of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shoot of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. While he was the main accused in the case, he was supposedly accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu during the hunt. While his co-stars got acquitted from the case, Salman was sentenced to five-year imprisonment on the matter.

Salman Khan has now spent two nights in Jodhpur Central jail. Although reports have it that the actor hasn’t been given any special treatment owing to his superstar status, it is being said that he does have heavy security around him. Earlier, a local gangster had threatened to kill Salman in Jodhpur because of which the police is also taking measures to protect the actor.

