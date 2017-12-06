REVEALED: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 to be shot in Krabi

While the first instalment of Baaghi featured a major schedule in Thailand [Bangkok], the sequel too seems to have a connection with the country. From what we hear, Baaghi 2 will have a schedule that will be shot in Krabi. Although there were also reports about the film being shot in China, now reports have it that the film’s final schedule will be in Krabi.

Talking about the same, the director of Baaghi 2, Ahmed Khan stated that he is currently doing the recce for the film in Thailand. In fact, also talking about what he wants to shoot in the exotic location, Khan stated that this will be a complete action packed schedule and that they are looking at shooting all the big stunt sequences of the film at Krabi.

It was earlier stated that Baaghi 2 will take Indian action to another level. Asserting the same, Khan revealed that the film will feature action scenes that have never been seen in Bollywood. The said schedule in Krabi is all set to roll in January next year.

Tiger Shroff, who also underwent quite a bit of training for Baaghi, has undergone another round of extensive prep for Baaghi 2 too. In fact, the actor also opted for a new look this time and was recently spotted making appearances in it even during awards gala. From what we hear, he has been garnering a lot of appreciation for the same.

On the other hand, while the earlier instalment also featured Shraddha Kapoor in an action oriented role, it is yet to be seen if the sequel explores the action side of Disha Patani who plays the leading lady in this one. However, considering that the actress is already a trained gymnast, her action sequences would definitely make for an interesting watch.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 is expected to release in summer, on April 27, 2018.