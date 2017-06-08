REVEALED: Radhika Apte’s role in Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar

Only last week, we had reported that the extremely talented actress Radhika Apte will be starring in Saif Ali Khan’s Baazaar, which is being made by Nikkhil Advani. This time round, we bring you an inside information about the character which Radhika Apte will be seen playing in the film.

Baazaar will see Radhika Apte playing the role of an extremely hot and ambitious financial analyst. Radhika Apte has been cast opposite Rohan Mehra. Who happens to be the son of the late actor Vinod Mehra’s son. Rohan Mehra also will be making his acting debut with Baazaar.

Speaking about Radhika Apte’s role in the film, Nikkhil Advani said that, she will be seen playing the role of an ambitious Priya, who has no reservations about using her sexuality in order to climb the corporate ladder. He also added that, he wanted an extremely strong actor to be cast opposite the debutante Rohan Mehra, who plays the love interest of Radhika Apte, who happens to be elder to him. On the other hand, Radhika Apte said that she played a strong and ambitious Mumbai girl in the film that’s about the stock market.