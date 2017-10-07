REVEALED: Karan Johar has a double role in Crazy Hum

Karan Johar made a giant leap into acting with Anurag Kashyap’s ambitious project Bombay Velvet. The filmmaker had done cameo roles in the past, and continues to do so, but Bombay Velvet was the film where he played a crucial character. The film bombed and KJo was often heard saying that nobody is offering him any roles.

But now Karan Johar has been offered a very interesting role in the upcoming film Crazy Hum that would surely be talked about. He plays the role of the famous ﬁlmmaker that he already is but on the other hand, he will also play the character of Arjun who is supposedly his long lost twin brother in the movie. This Karan-Arjun reference is surely going to be loved, it seems. Obviously the rest of the details of the movie and Karan Johar’s character are under wraps currently.

It has also been learnt that Crazy Hum’s final schedule in London was wrapped up recently. Hence, the shoot is complete and producer Vashu Bhagnani is now all set to begin the post-production of the film. The movie is being readied for an early release in 2018.

Crazy Hum stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles. Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur have shot cameos for this film as well. It deals with the behind-the-scenes madness of ‘IIFA Awards’ and some of the scenes were shot during the actual 2017 award ceremony held in New York in July. A multi-coloured floral saree worn by Sonakshi during the ‘IIFA Awards’ was talked about a lot and she was trolled for it. Later, Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that she wore the saree as part of the shoot of Crazy Hum. She also assured that people will understand the rationale behind wearing the saree once they see the film.