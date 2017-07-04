REVEALED: Here are the details of Salman Khan’s cameos in Shah Rukh Khan’s next and Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2

Earlier we had reported that Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan film which is directed by Aanand L. Rai as a return favour after the latter made a special appearance as a magician in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. We had also mentioned that Salman Khan will be doing a guest appearance in Judwaa 2, a remake of the actor’s 90s blockbuster by the same name.

Now coming to the details of the same, we hear that the makers of Judwaa 2 are planning to get Salman Khan in a dual role for the film. It is being said that the makers are bringing the old Judwaa to meet the new ones during the climax sequence of the film in an attempt to make the audience nostalgic about the 90s film. The actor will reportedly shoot with the current leading man Varun Dhawan as well as the leading ladies Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In fact, Taapsee confirming the actor’s presence said, “We are all excited to shoot with him. It is something we all have been looking forward to. He’s someone who everyone loved in the original film and is an inseparable part of the franchise and I’m glad he will be part of Judwaa 2 as well.” It was also previously mentioned that yet another actor from the original, that is Karisma Kapoor will be doing a cameo in the film.

On the other hand, as for Salman’s cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, recent reports state that the actor will be dancing to a number alongside Shah Rukh Khan to be choreographed by Remo D’Souza. Also, we hear that it has been mounted on a very large scale and that Remo has put all his other commitments on hold and has specifically taken time to set this track which will be shot in a suburban studio in the city. In fact, apparently even the rehearsals for the same has kick started.

However it is yet to be known if the untitled film’s leading ladies, namely, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be a part of it or no. Interestingly, the film has Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a dwarf, a character that the actor will be playing for the first time.

Reports have it that Salman Khan will be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for three days and will further go on to complete a two day schedule for Judwaa 2.