REVEALED: Apoorva Lakhia’s next is inspired by this girl’s life

While Haseena Parkar was known, the next story that Apoorva Lakhia wants to tell isn’t about a famous person. But her story is a sign of courage and the filmmaker believes that it deserves to be told. Nazeema, a nine year old, fun loving girl was sold at the age of 1984 by her female relatives to a couple.

Nazeema landed up as a house help who was tortured and ill-treated by the family who bought her. However, she showed immense courage when she decided to escape from the clutches. One day she managed to do so. She, however, landed in the hands of a Mysore Brahmin family. They were not only nice to her but also educated and raised her.

Her new family even arranged her marriage with Sayed, a well-settled man from her own community. As Nazeema continued to lead a normal life with her husband in Saudi Arabia, she was haunted by past memories. She continued to dream of reuniting with her original family whom she had left behind long ago.

Her doting husband Sayed decided to give his wife this happiness. He hired a detective R Vardharaj to help his wife find her biological family. And it was indeed a bravo moment for them when they succeeded. With the help of them, Nazeema reunited with her biological father Ibrahim Sherrif. He used to work in a teashop in Arcot, a small area near Vellore city in Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the film, reports have it that Apoorva Lakhia was really touched with Nazeema’s story. He had recently met her and was so moved that he decided to adapt it for his next film. In fact, he has reportedly even met the detective Vardharaj as a part of his research. He expects to wrap up the script in the next few months.