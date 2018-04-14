Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will RESUME role as Mijwan Fashion’s showstoppers

Not long ago, we had reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans were in for a treat! The duo may not have announced any big screen venture but they were supposed to do a ramp walk together. They were the showstoppers for Mijwan Fashion, which is a charity fundraiser organized by Shabana Azmi’s NGO every year. But due to the ill health of the two actors, the show was cancelled. But now it has been rescheduled to April 19.

In fact, the spokesperson of the actors too confirmed the same. Last time, the event was cancelled because both Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were said to fallen ill. For the uninitiated, the show was originally held at a plush five star in Mumbai last week, on April 9. But the reports that the two had taken ill started doing the rounds, after which the publicists confirmed the same. Post that, they released an official statement to the media about the dates being pushed further.

This co-incidence fueled up many speculations about alleged issues between the former couple. But now that the date has been finalized, it has put an end to all the speculations. The event, we hear, will be held with equal grandeur but at a different plush five star in suburban Mumbai next week.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were last seen together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. As of now, the Kapoor boy has recently wrapped up the Sanjay Dutt biopic and next he will be seen in the superhero trilogy Brahmastra. As for Deepika, the actress was supposed to play the role of gangster in a film inspired by the life of Sapna Didi. But the ill health of Irrfan Khan has delayed the project. She is yet to announce her next Bollywood project.

