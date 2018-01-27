Ram Gopal Varma booked for ‘obscenity’ over his film featuring pornstar Mia Malkova

Ram Gopal Varma, who last directed Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3, has collaborated with Adult star Mia Malkova for the film GST- God, Sex, and Truth. The film was released online this morning at 9am. But, a day before the release of the controversial film, a complaint was filed against Ram Gopal Varma and the filmmaker has been booked for obscenity.

A social activist Devi and others, Central Crime Station (CCS) filed a complaint against Varma at the Hyderabad police under the section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. A police officer informed that the complainant cited some photographs that have been reportedly shared by Ram Gopal Varma on his social media, one of which is obscene.

According to the reports, Ram Gopal Varma has also been booked under sections 506 and 509 of Indian Penal Code for reportedly making personal comments against her and others who are opposing his film. The filmmaker has also been charged with insulting the modesty of a woman. The Hyderabad police will take legal opinion before taking further action.

Ram Gopal Varma’s God, Sex and Truth starring Mia Malkova has been released on Vimeo.