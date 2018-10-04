Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.10.2018 | 5:54 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra becomes an investor in tech startups

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Modelling, singing, acting and producing films, Priyanka Chopra has been doing it all. Now, the actress has embarked on a new journey as a startup investor. She revealed that she is now an investor in tech start-up Holberton School, a coding education company, as well as in dating and social media app Bumble.  “A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with Bumble and Holberton School as an investor. I’m honoured to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good… let’s do this,” Priyanka tweeted on Thursday.

Priyanka Chopra becomes an investor in tech startups

According to a report in New York Times, Priyanka Copra recently toured San Francisco home as one of her first acts as a start investor to build her new portfolio for a coding education company called Holberton School. The school uses new ways of tech learning by assigning projects and group learning instead of the traditional way of learning. “You just hang out and you’re learning,” Chopra said in a statement. “It’s amazing. Geeks are taking over the world,” Chopra said. “If they haven’t already,” she quickly added.

Besides this, Priyanka Chopra announced her second investment in Bumble which is a dating and social media app founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd. Her plan is to promote the app in India in the coming months. Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia had introduced her to the startup as she herself is a founder and angel investor.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in her next Hindi film tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink. She has two Hollywood projects Isn’t It Romantic and Cowboy Ninja Viking.

