Priyanka Chopra to address 1,500 youngsters at ‘The Penguin Annual Lecture’

Christmas-New Year’s season is round the corner. In The West, it is celebrated in a good way and it’s also the time when people go back to their hometowns to meet their loved ones. Priyanka Chopra, who has almost shifted her base to USA, is also following suit. Over the weekend, she is expected to be back in Mumbai. Reportedly, it won’t be all rest for her as she’s going to do ad shoots and also, she’ll be taking care of her responsibility as a producer. And if reports are to believed, she’ll be performing on ‘Zee Cine Awards’ and she’s going to charge a mind boggling Rs. 4-5 crores for just a five minute appearance!

But besides her professional commitments, there’s more on the itinerary of Priyanka Chopra. She will be addressing a gathering of 1,500 youngsters in Delhi on December 26 and she’ll talk there as the UNICEF Global Goodwill ambassador. The event in question is ‘The Penguin Annual Lecture’ where she will deliver an inspirational talk on ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Chasing a Dream’. ‘The Penguin Annual Lecture’ is in its 11th edition. In the past, famous personalities like The Dalai Lama, Amartya Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Dan Brown, Ruskin Bond etc have addressed at this respected platform.

Once she’s done with this commitment, Priyanka Chopra will be heading to her hometown of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. She will be awarded an honorary certificate at St. Maria Goretti, where she studied. As a child, Priyanka Chopra has shifted to many places like Leh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ambala, Lucknow etc but she has a strong emotional connect with Bareilly and considers it her hometown. From Bareilly, she will take off for a five-day vacation with her family and friends on New Year’s Eve at an undisclosed location.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is working on the third season of ‘Quantico’. She’ll appear in two Hollywood films that would release in 2018 – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.