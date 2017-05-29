Prabhu Dheva – Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Khamoshi produced by Vashu Bhagnani to be shot in 8K

Earlier we had reported that Prabhu Dheva would soon be seen sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia in a Vashu Bhagnani production that was being directed by the Indo-American director Chakri Toleti. Well now we hear that the said film featuring Prabhu Dheva and Tamannaah Bhatia has been titled Khamoshi.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the film would be the first Indian film to be shot with an 8k camera. Indo American director Chakri Toleti who has earlier given hits like Don and A Wednesday in South is known for his technical skills and is making his debut in Bollywood with this film which is shot in three languages. Toleti, who filmed the Tamil version with Nayanthara and the Hindi version with Prabhu Dheva and Tamannaah feels it’s the best time to widen the story telling in India and it was Vashu Bhagnani’s vision who wanted to introduce this technique despite the cost of the lenses going up for the same. Since the dynamic range of each image increases, there’s a special focus on costumes, make up and detailing on sets. The film that’s a thriller would see Tamannaah play the role of a deaf and mute and it’s entirely shot in London. The film also boasts of an international crew right from the action director Stephen Richard to sound designer Valerio Cereni.

As for the film, Khamoshi is a remake of yet to release Tamil film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam that featured south superstar Nayanthara. On the other hand the Hindi film Khamoshi is a thriller which is a ferociously terrifying tale of a young lady played by Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, it is directed by Chakri Toleti and stars Prabhu Dheva, Tamannaah Bhatia and Bhumika Chawla .