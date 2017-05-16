OMG! Salman Khan’s character from Tubelight gets his own emoji on Twitter

Salman Khan has tries to bond with his fans as much as possible. The actor gave a few fans a chance to be a part of teaser screening of his upcoming Tubelight. Today, many fans will get a chance to become a part of the first song launch titled ‘The Radio Song’ in Dubai.

Adding more to this, Salman’s Tubelight has a Twitter emoji now. Kabir Khan shared the news on his social media that Tubelight is the first Bollywood film to get a personalised character emoji. He wrote:

Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan @TwitterIndia — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) May 16, 2017

Salman Khan replied saying this emoji will create a storm on Twitter.



Tubelight is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s third film together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu , child artist Matin Rey Tangu, Sohail Khan. It also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. It will release on June 23.