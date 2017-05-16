OMG! Salman Khan’s character from Tubelight gets his own emoji on Twitter

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

OMG! Salman Khan’s character from Tubelight gets his own emoji on Twitter

Salman Khan has tries to bond with his fans as much as possible. The actor gave a few fans a chance to be a part of teaser screening of his upcoming Tubelight. Today, many fans will get a chance to become a part of the first song launch titled ‘The Radio Song’ in Dubai.

Adding more to this, Salman’s Tubelight has a Twitter emoji now. Kabir Khan shared the news on his social media that Tubelight is the first Bollywood film to get a personalised character emoji. He wrote:

Salman Khan replied saying this emoji will create a storm on Twitter.


Tubelight is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s third film together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu , child artist Matin Rey Tangu, Sohail Khan. It also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. It will release on June 23.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation case on businessman Ravi Bhalotia

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore…

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just take a dig at Chetan Bhagat

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just…

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching Baahubali The Conclusion

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching…

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark car sequence in Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark…

REVEALED Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before filming intense scenes

REVEALED: Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification