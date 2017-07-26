OMG! Kajol slams paparazzi for ‘bullying’ star kids

Just a day ago, Kajol spoke to media to promote her second Tamil film in the past two decades VIP 2 [Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2] in which she plays the antagonist opposite Tamil superstar Dhanush. While the actress rarely speaks to media of late, since she is not overburdening herself with constant releases, recently she lashed out on the paparazzi culture in India, talking about how it affects her children.

Citing the example of how Suhana Khan [daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan] had to flee from the theatre with her friends even after many attempts of constantly dodging paparazzi around her trying to capture pictures, Kajol spoke about her kids, Nysa and Yug and how she would be infuriated if this was to happen to them. While she asserts that she has taught them to handle the pressure of being star kids well yet she believes that there is no need to expose them intentionally.

Calling this a ‘bullying behaviour’ of Indian media, Kajol maintained that while all of these have become a part of their life, their kids who are at an impressionable age shouldn’t be put through this. She called out to the media asking them to be more responsible, so that their teenage children can live life like any other regular kid.