Now a biopic on badminton ace Pullela Gopichand

Early last month, we had reported about Sonu Sood making a biopic on Pusarla Venkata Sindhu aka PV Sindhu, the girl who was responsible for India’s ‘silver’ streak at the Olympics last year. This time round, producer Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment is now all set to make a biopic on Pullela Gopichand, the man who has been single handedly responsible for the meteoric career rise of the badminton aces like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and the latest poster boy of badminton Srikanth Kidambi.

Vikram Malhotra has now acquired the rights from the shuttler-turned-coach Pullela Gopichand in order to produce a film on his life and achievements. The said film, which will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual, is now in the development stages. Speaking about the film, Pullela Gopichand aka Gopi said that he was excited at the prospect of the film and was looking forward to it. He added that he very much liked Vikram’s vision about the film. In the same breath, he also added that he was hoping that the film should be able to take badminton to millions more across the world.

On his part, Vikram Malhotra said that it was an honor that a legend like Pullela Gopichand chose his banner to tell his story. He added that, it was a huge responsibility to make the film on Gopi’s life which has been very inspiring. He also added that their major aim was to create an authentic and impactful rendition of Pullela Gopichand’s story. When asked about the actor they have chosen to play the titular role, Vikram said that, while it was a tough choice, they were even considering doing the film with a newcomer.

