Mere Gully Mein starring Ranveer Singh to be unveiled on January 24 at the grand music launch

The makers of Gully Boy are all set to unveil ‘Mere Gully Mein’ at the grand music launch event which is scheduled for 24th January 2019. Recently, the makers of Gully Boy announced the grand music launch event which is powered by Bira. The makers have adopted a unique promotional strategy as they have gone ahead to do a massive graffiti campaign across various cities which helps the masses in standing a chance to attend the grand event.



‘Apna Time Aayega’ is a raging anthem that provided the hook in the recently released trailer for the film, based in part on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy, and the city’s underground hip-hop scene.

The film is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. His character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes.

The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Gully Boy.

The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India and is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

