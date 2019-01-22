Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.01.2019 | 10:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Uri Why Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho Thackeray
follow us on

Manju Warrier to make her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While she has given some biggest blockbusters in Malayalam, she also made a powerful comeback with How Old Are You? in 2014 after a sabbatical of almost 15 years.  And now, after her release Odiyan with Mohanlal, Manju Warrier is all set to explore a new language with Asuran. The actress will be making her Tamil debut this year with Dhanush starrer Asuran.

Manju Warrier to make her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran

In fact, Dhanush, who is quite ambitious about this film, took to social media to announce the casting of the actress as his leading lady. Asuran, directed by Vetri Maaran, is expected to be the first film of Manju Warrier in Tamil. Announcing the same on Twitter, Dhanush posted, “#asuran – update .. the evergreen Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead. Excited to share screen space and learn from this amazing talent.”

On the other hand, Manju Warrier too responded to his tweet on her official Facebook page where she thanked the team for approaching her as a part of this project. “And that is going to be my first Tamil film! What more could one wish for! Thank you so much Dhanush and Vetrimaaran!!! I’m excited too!”

Furthermore, Dhanush also revealed a day ago that Asuran will go on floor on January 26 on the same platform. He said, “We will start filming #asuran from January 26th !! A Vetrimaaran film. Looking forward to yet another adventure. @VetriMaaran @gvprakash @theVcreations.” As mentioned in the tweet, the film will see a reunion of the trio, Dhanush, Vetri Maaran and music composer GV Prakash after working in films like Aadukulam and Polladhavan.

Considering that GV Prakash is collaborating with the actor-director duo after a hiatus, he too took to Twitter to express his happiness of joining hands with them. He tweeted, “#GV71 After the classic #aadukalam , #mayakkamenna , #polladhavan , #visaaranai and #theri  joining hands for #Asuran with @dhanushkraja (4th time ) @VetriMaaran (4th time ) @theVcreations ( second time ) #asuran this will be #GV71.” GV 71 indicates that this will be the 71st film of G.V. Prakash Kumar as a music composer.

Also Read: FIRST LOOK – Dhanush starrer Maari 2 look unveiled and audiences are waiting to see the ‘Naughtiest Don’ in action

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan takes to Twitter to announce…

URI: The Surgical Strike will be remade in…

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer…

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and…

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Remake: Bhumi Pednekar…

Mahesh Babu celebrates Pongal with family…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification